Generational Tobacco Ban Tabled in California

A California lawmaker has introduced a bill that would ban people born after Jan. 1, 2007, from buying tobacco products, reports Cigar Afficionado.

The proposed legislation is similar to laws passed in New Zealand and considered elsewhere, including Hong Kong and Malaysia. With 38 million people, however, California has a larger population than any of these jurisdictions.

Introduced Feb. 24 by assembly member Damon Connolly, Assembly Bill 935 would make it illegal for anyone in California who is presently 16 years old or younger to ever buy a tobacco product in that state. Vendors caught selling would risk fines of up to $6,000 and a loss of their tobacco license.

The minimum age to buy cigars and other tobacco products in California is presently 21, as it has been in every U.S. state since the law was changed in 2019.

The Premium Cigar Association called on stakeholders to oppose the bill.

“We are deeply concerned about AB 935 and any legislation that seeks to restrict the rights of premium cigar smokers,” said Joshua Habursky, deputy executive director of the Premium Cigar Association. “These proposals are not based on scientific evidence, but rather on a political agenda that seeks to demonize adult cigar smokers and restrict their freedom to enjoy a legal product. Clearly it is no longer a hidden agenda of the anti-tobacco groups to support full prohibition.”