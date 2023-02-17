Illegal Vapes and Tobacco Seized in Australia

Police in Queensland, Australia, seized illegal vapes and tobacco worth AUD500,000 ($342.4321), reports The Daily Mail.

Law enforcement officers allegedly seized 100 kg of illicit tobacco, thousands of vapes and $80,000 cash while executing a search warrant. Two people have been charged and went to court. They will reappear in Mackay Magistrates Court on March 13.

The warrant and arrests were part of Operation Kitimat, an investigation into reports of vapes and tobacco products being sold to minors.

“Operation Kitimat identified that the peak trading times were prior to 9 a.m. and after 3 p.m., which corroborates significant information we received from members of the public,” Mackay Whitsunday District Detective Inspector Emma Novosel said.

“The operation was aimed to disrupt this criminal enterprise and send a clear message that such activity, including the sale of tobacco and smoking products to children, will not be tolerated in Mackay Whitsunday District.