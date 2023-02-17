Reynolds Calls for End to Disposables

Reynolds American has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to stop the sale and manufacturing of disposable e-cigarettes, according to CStoreDecisions. The company has called out Puff Bar and Elf Bar, specifically, due to the increased use of the products by youth.

Reynolds American submitted a citizen petition to the FDA.

“A new enforcement policy, one that is specifically directed at these disposables that are on the market illegally, is needed to better protect public health,” Reynolds American stated.

The petition requests tougher enforcement against disposables through increased retail inspections and by seizing disposable products at the U.S. border.

Anti-smoking activists criticized Reynolds’ citizens’ petition. “It is shameless hypocrisy for tobacco giant Reynolds American to pretend that it cares about kids and ask the FDA to crack down on disposable e-cigarettes when Reynolds itself sells the second most popular e-cigarette brand among kids, Vuse,” said Matthew Meyers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, in a statement.

“Is Reynolds trying to eliminate its competition for the youth market?” asked Meyers, adding that Vuse is marketed in “youth-oriented ways.”