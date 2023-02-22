Imperial Launches Pulze 2.0 Heating Device

Imperial Brands has launched the first all-new upgrade of its Pulze heated tobacco device, as it continues to innovate to create more compelling, potentially reduced harm products.

Pulze 2.0 offers new levels of convenience with a compact all-in-one design and 25 or more sessions from a single charge.

Paired with Imperial’s iD sticks now available in 10 different flavors, Pulze offers an attractive, potentially less risky alternative to consumers seeking to switch away from combustible cigarettes, according to Imperial.

“Our consumer-centric approach to innovation is accelerating the pace of development across all categories,” said Andy Dasgupta, Imperial Brands’ chief consumer officer, in a statement. “Pulze 2.0 is another important milestone on Imperial’s journey to build a healthier future and offers consumers alternative ways to enjoy moments of relaxation and pleasure.”

Heated tobacco devices such as Pulze release nicotine and tobacco aromas without burning and producing smoke. This means that aerosols produced by Pulze contain substantially lower levels of harmful chemicals than those found in cigarette smoke, research shows.

Pulze 2.0 is being launched initially in four markets—Italy, Poland, the Czech Republic and Greece—and will be rolled out more widely across Imperial’s heated tobacco footprint in Europe during the remainder of 2023.

Heated tobacco forms part of Imperial’s multi-category approach to building a strong, focused next generation products business. The company has also recently unveiled major product innovations in vape, with the new Blu 2.0 and Blu bar devices, and modern oral with nine new varieties of its fast-growing Zone X brand.

The launch of Pulze 2.0 comes as Imperial CEO Stefan Bomhard and CFO Lukas Paravicini today present on the progress of the business’ transformation at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference in Boca Raton, Florida, USA.

The presentation by Bomhard and Paravicini starts at 4 pm EST. Participants can register here.