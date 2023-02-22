Parkside Posts Strong Results in Difficult Year

Flexible packaging expert Parkside has reported strong year-on-year growth despite a challenging 12 months for the industry.

Reaping the rewards of significant recent investments made to its global operations, the company says it is on track to achieve its five-year objectives after reporting year-on-year growth of 28.1 percent, returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“With continued supply chain chaos, a lack of raw materials, labor shortages and a string of complex new laws hitting many national markets, we know times are tough for many in the packaging industry,” said Parkside Managing Director Robert Adamson. “Against that backdrop we remained resolute in our commitment to innovation, and we could not be happier with these results which show the company continues to go from strength to strength.”

In the face of ongoing global concerns, Parkside has significantly invested in both its U.K. and Asian capabilities.

The company’s most recent investments include an Allstein printing press and a Universal slitting machine in its Normanton, U.K. factory. The two machines improve the capacity, efficiency and energy consumption of the facility while ensuring its print quality standards remain ahead of the curve.

The company’s operations in Malaysia were also boosted by the recent appointments of Paula Birch as managing director of Asia, and Business Unit Manager Ian Dewar, who has formidable knowledge of the APAC market and the plastics industry.

“This growth would not be possible without the hard work, passion, and endless creativity of all our staff, who drive this company to new heights every day,” added Adamson. “So many long-serving team members have come along on this journey with us, and it is hugely rewarding to have seen the number of internal moves and promotions that we have this year, as we look to the future and explore new frontiers as a company.

“We are developing new business within the tobacco market, crafting exciting new marketing strategies, and with our new MD for Asia we continue to open up new geographic markets and product applications.”