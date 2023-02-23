Gotham Cigars Rebrands as NGG Capital

Gotham Cigars has changed its name to NGG Capital, reflecting the growing portfolio of e-commerce businesses that make up the NGG Capital family.

Along with the name change, NGG Capital is building a high-end management team to support the growth of the organization. It has hired Kelly Michols, an industry executive in both the tobacco and nutritional supplements business, as chief operating officer.

While serving as the president of STG Lane, Michols oversaw the successful redevelopment of heritage tobacco brands such as Captain Black and Bugler, along with the introduction of Talon, one of the most successful new tobacco products in the past decade.

Michols also served as the chairman of the Pipe Tobacco Council. While in the nutritional supplement industry Michols was a senior executive with Rexall Sundown, METRx and Celsius, bringing multiple successful brands to market.

Michols will manage NGG Capital’s day-to-day activities and work with owner and CEO Manny Balani on future expansion opportunities.

“I am very excited to work together with Kelly. His background and knowledge is a perfect fit for our current portfolio of products, and his expertise in growing business, brands and organizations will be extremely valuable as we grow NGG Capital”, says Balani.

“The name change to NGG Capital is in response to our company’s growth and is in alignment with our corporate vision. While growing Gotham Cigars and A1 Supplements will continue to be our focus, we plan to add additional on-line retail businesses to our portfolio as we identify them. NGG Capital provides a foundation that will allow us to easily integrate these new opportunities into our current business in a seamless and efficient way. We are very excited about our future.”

NGG Capital is actively looking for acquisition targets and invites interested parties to contact it with potential portfolio addition opportunities