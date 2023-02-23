Vaporesso Launches Luxe XR Max

Vaporesso, one of the largest open-system vaping hardware manufacturers in the world, launched its new 80W Pod Mod, the Luxe XR Max during this year’s Total Product Expo (TPE) 2023 in Las Vegas, held from February 22 to 24 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The China-based subsidiary of Smoore International, the largest vaping company in the world, said that the XR Max is the latest member of Luxe X family and is fully compatible with other Luxe X products.

The Luxe products combine the core features SSS leak-resistant technology, and COREX, an innovative heating and flavor-boosting technique developed by Vaporesso, and is powered by the company’s signature Axon Chip,

The Luxe XR MAX offers an easier-than-ever user interface to help vapers get the best possible performance out of their vaping devices. The chip also equips Vaporesso’s products with a smart use mode.

As part of the new design, the Luxe XR MAX adopts the classic clear, futuristic shape of the Luxe X series, and offers users a heightened vaping. Its SSS leak-resistant design, coupled with the brand’s COREX heating technology effectively increases the flavor and the lifespan of GTX coil.

The new model also has a longer battery life, making it an ideal fit for direct-to-lung (DTL) users, according to Vaporesso.