CTP Outlines Responses to Reagan-Udall Report

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) on Feb. 24 outlined the steps it plans to take in response to an external evaluation of its operations conducted by evaluators working through the Reagan-Udall Foundation.

The expert panel issued its final report on Dec. 19, 2022, and included 15 recommendations across a number of areas.

To address concerns raised in the report about transparency, the CTP said it would appoint internal transparency liaisons within each CTP Office, who will be responsible for objectively identifying areas for transparency enhancement. The center will also create a new webpage to feature its responses to citizen petitions and will resume posting scientific policy memos and reviewer guides “when appropriate.”

To enhance efficiency of its premarket tobacco product application review process, the CTP said it has started developing a more efficient framework for high-quality reviews. The center said it aims to better communicate on scientific issues and practices; hire additional staff and increase internal communication to improve scientific engagement and deliberation. Among other activities, the CTP said it will resume posting of scientific policy memos and reviewer guides, along with communication through public events, such as workshops and listening sessions.

The CTP also expressed its intention to hold more frequent meeting of the Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee to obtain input on scientific issues.

To improve its operations in the areas of regulations and guidance, the CTP said it will create a new policy unit within the Office of the Center Director that would be responsible for providing overall policy coordination across the CTP.