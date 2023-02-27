Vaping Industry Unimpressed by CTP ‘Reset’

Vaping industry representatives are unimpressed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s plan, announced Feb. 24, to address the shortcomings in the operations of its Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) identified by independent evaluators working through the Reagan-Udall Foundation.

“While the devil is in the details, nothing in today’s announcement hinted at any material shift in FDA’s perpetual attack on every nicotine-containing product,” Tony Abboud of the Vapor Technology Association told AP News.

The CTP has come under fire from various sides, with health advocates urging the agency to more aggressively police regular cigarettes and flavored e-cigarettes, and tobacco companies complaining that the FDA is unwilling to approve new products, including e-cigarettes, which might help adults quit smoking.

To address such criticisms, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf in July 2022 ordered an independent investigation into the CTP’s operations.

On Dec. 19, 2022, the Reagan-Udall panel issued a blistering report. Evaluators described the FDA as “reactive and overwhelmed,” with a demoralized workforce that struggles to oversee both traditional tobacco products and a freewheeling e-cigarette market.

In response, the FDA pledged a reset to the agency’s tobacco program. The CTP director promised to develop a five-year plan by the end of 2023 outlining priorities, including efforts to clean up a sprawling market of largely unauthorized electronic cigarettes. The agency also said it would provide more transparency to companies about its decisions, following the rejection of more than 1 million applications from e-cigarette makers seeking to market their products as alternatives for adult smokers.