Altria in Talks to Buy Njoy

Altria Group is in advanced talks to buy e-cigarette startup Njoy Holdings for at least $2.75 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, according to Reuters.

The deal could be announced as soon as this week, though the talks could still fall through, according to the report.

The proposed deal includes an additional $500 million earnout if regulatory milestones are met.

The potential deal follows Altria’s decision last year to be released from its noncompete deal with Juul Labs almost four years after buying a 35 percent stake in the company. Altria was planning to divest its stake in Juul. As of Dec. 31, Altria valued the stake at $250 million.

It was reported in July that Njoy had hired bankers for a possible sale of the company. The privately held firm is likely to be valued at up to $5 billion.