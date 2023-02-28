UKVIA Updates Its ‘Preventing Underage Sales Guide’ for UK Retailers

The U.K. Vaping Industry Association has updated its guide to retailers on preventing underage sales.

UKVIA Director General John Dunne said tackling the sale of vaping products to minors was “one of the most fundamental challenges facing the industry.”

The UKVIA is making its “Preventing Underage Sales Guide” freely available via its website.

The 20-page guide has been developed in partnership with the association’s Primary Authority Partners, Buckinghamshire and Surrey and Trading Standards.

Dunne said: “The entire UKVIA membership is united behind the message that we must do all in our power to stop underage sales.

“This is one battle that we simply have to win, but we need the support of government, regulators and enforcement authorities in order to do so.

“Our underage sales guide will give retailers all the information they need so that they don’t inadvertently sell to someone under 18.

“Policymakers, politicians and consumers must have confidence that the vaping industry is a responsible sector, and this will be undermined if businesses do not implement and uphold robust age verification processes.

“The guide gives clear advice on how to implement a ‘Challenge 25’ policy and why it is important that anyone who appears to be younger than 25 should be asked to provide ID.”