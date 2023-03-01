A Fresh Start

For decades, it was a household name in the tobacco industry. Now it’s back: Filtrona. Having operated as Essentra Filter Holdings since 2013, the specialty filter manufacturer was sold to a private equity firm last year and is now in the process of rebranding.

“The Filtrona name has a rich legacy of innovation supported by strong industry partnerships, so we felt it was only right to build on what our partners were already familiar with,” says Filtrona’s CEO, Robert Pye. “We have developed a new logo and branding program and will be rolling that out in the coming weeks to rejuvenate the brand and give it a modern look and feel.”

The company’s head office will remain in Singapore. Filtrona currently has more than 2,000 employees and is present in 120 markets. The company operates 11 manufacturing facilities across Europe, America and Asia. It also has three innovation centers, an accredited laboratory and a center of excellence focused on sustainability.

Filtrona’s new owner, Centaury Management, is owned and controlled by the family of German entrepreneur Dirk Markus and supported by Markus’ asset management group Aurelius. Centaury Management invests in a wide variety of businesses, runs a portfolio of listed equities and manages real estate in Europe, North America and Asia.

“As founder of Aurelius, Dr. Markus has an extensive and successful track record of buying and growing businesses in a variety of sectors and markets. We are delighted to have his support and expertise to drive our business forward,” says Pye. “The leadership team is now supported by professionals from Aurelius to identify future growth opportunities and manage execution. Our initial experience is extremely positive, and we are excited by the opportunity to begin our next phase of growth by building on our combined expertise in identifying and unlocking value creation opportunities.”

According to Pye, 2022 was a “very solid year” for the business despite the challenges involved in completing the sale and unforeseen issues such as the war in Ukraine, which disrupted global supply chains. Pye says the company achieved outstanding double-digit growth last year. Under new leadership, the company’s focus remains on increasing its market share, particularly by expanding in China, Asia, the Middle East and Africa—where the tobacco industry continues to grow—while driving profitability and transforming its business through innovation.