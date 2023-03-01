Conquering the World

Things are going well for KT&G: In its ambition to become a global top-tier tobacco company, South Korea’s leading cigarette manufacturer reports steady progress, having broken sales records every year for the past five years.

During an investor day on Jan. 26, 2023, CEO Baek Bok-in presented the company’s vision for 2027 and outlined growth strategies that focus on three core business areas: heated-tobacco products (HTPs), health functional food (HFF) and overseas business. Three days later, the company secured a long-term supply and distribution contract with Philip Morris International to commercialize KT&G’s Lil HTP outside of South Korea.

KT&G, which increased its sales from KRW5.23 trillion ($4.26 billion) in 2021 to KRW5.9 trillion in 2022, aims to generate KRW10.2 trillion in annual sales by 2027. More than half of the company’s sales are supposed to come from overseas by then, Baek said during the investor conference. In 2022, overseas sales accounted for around 33 percent of KT&G’s annual sales.

To achieve its goal, KT&G announced an investment of KRW4 trillion over the next five years. The company plans to establish a “virtuous cycle” by investing the earnings from its cigarette and other core businesses into new businesses.