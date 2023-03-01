Where’s the Parade?

Back in 2009, when planning its 10-year public health objectives, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) set an ambitious goal for reducing youth smoking. At the time, said government data, one in five teens (19.5 percent) had lit up in the past month. The Healthy People 2020 target was 16 percent.

These targets aren’t meant to be slam-dunks. In 2020, a third of the 985 trackable Healthy People objectives were met; the rest improved some, stayed the same or got worse. So what happened with high school smoking?

It plummeted. After passing the goal in 2013 (15.7 percent), teen cigarette use kept on falling. At the ten-year mark, in 2019, it hit 6 percent.

The Healthy People 2030 youth smoking target is 3.4 percent. The newest national figures suggest we’ve already left that number in the dust. The 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS) pegged high school cigarette use at an astonishingly low 2.0 percent. That’s even just a puff in the past 30 days, not daily use.

“We’re crushing it, right? It’s great news,” says Dave Dobbins, former chief operating officer at the Truth Initiative who is now a consultant for Altria. “For many years, I never thought we’d get youth smoking under 5 percent; I thought the job would be done around seven or eight. And we’re beating the heck out of that.”

Did I miss the champagne cork-pop celebration? Why aren’t we talking about this?

There’s a clue in the title of this 2016 DHHS press release: “Cigarette smoking among U.S. high school students at an all-time low, but e-cigarette use a concern.”

In the 2022 NYTS, past-month e-cigarette use was 14.1 percent. The answer may be that we’d have to give e-cigarettes some credit for choking off youth smoking. And we have decidedly mixed feelings about that.