Survey: MEPs Lack Knowledge on New Nicotine Products

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) are less aware of key issues surrounding new nicotine products than in previous years despite being asked to vote on important new legislation concerning the topic in the coming months, according to a new survey, reports BusinessWire.

The third annual survey, conducted by business intelligence researcher Tamarind Intelligence, publisher of ECigIntelligence and TobaccoIntelligence, shows that the more MEPs know about new nicotine products (e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco), the more likely they are to consider that these products are less harmful than cigarettes.

The report shows that: MEPs rarely believe that new nicotine products are as harmful as smoking—only 19 percent of responses, the lowest number since the annual survey was launched in 2020—and a majority believe they are less harmful than smoking; MEPs with no knowledge of new nicotine products are becoming far more likely to acknowledge that they don’t know the risks; MEPs with some knowledge of new nicotine products strongly tend to believe (76 percent of responses) that they are less harmful than smoking; and while very few MEPs consider that new nicotine products should be more restricted than traditional tobacco, and a majority believe online sales should be allowed for adults (with age verification), more MEPs are unsure how they should be regulated than in previous years.

“Our third annual MEP survey results are particularly relevant given the recent launch of the European Commission’s public consultation on evaluating the legislative framework for tobacco control at the end of February 2023 and the adoption by the European Parliament of the BECA committee’s recommendations over a year ago,” said Tim Phillips, managing director of Tamarind Intelligence. “As some of the questions in the commission’s consultation are similar to the ones we asked in our MEP survey, it will be fascinating to see if MEPs’ views on the topic of new nicotine products will be in line with responses to the public consultation.”

The survey was carried out online and anonymously, and all data from it remains confidential other than as used in consolidated analysis. The survey was sent to all MEPs (from all member states and political parties), and responses were obtained from 43 MEPs representing 6 percent of the European Parliament.