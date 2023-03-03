Voopoo Releases DRAG 4 Mod

Voopoo has released its fourth-generation DRAG mod, the company announced in a press release.

First created in 2017, the Drag series has distinguished itself with its rapid ignition. In 2019, Voopoo introduced DRAG 2, which featured improved output power and a better vaping experience. Voopoo DRAG 3 was released in 2021, and gave users a unique vaping experience with its Super Burst mode and fast ignition at 0.001 seconds, according to the manufacturer.

Building on the classic DRAG mod look, the Drag 4 is designed with zinc alloy, leather, solid wood elements and natural resins.

The device’s Uforce-L Tank adopts the industry’s original 360 degrees stepless air adjustment ring. With free adjustment and easy control of airflow, it effortlessly generates the sought-after cloudy vapor. The Dual In One Coil accelerates atomization heating and increases atomization efficiency, thus enhancing vapor explosion and delivering rich and delicate flavors.

With the newly added multifunction switch, the QS lock can be set to lock the wattage, the device or the power. An improved user interface with clearly separated function keys reduce the chance of unintended ignition. The chip automatically identifies the most commonly used heating material and adjusts its temperature to a recommended range.

Eco mode increases the battery service life by at least 10 percent.