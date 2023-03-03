Yocan Tech Launches GTG Vaporizer

Yocan Tech has launched Yocan Pillar, a vaporizer featuring TGT heating technology, according to a company press release.

The product’s TGT coil comprises ceramic donut and quartz XTAL rod. Instead of leading the liquid straight to a coil, the device directs it to the ceramic donut and melts it onto the XTAL rod.

In combination with its use of water-filtered concentrate, the coil allows for strong yet smooth hits, according to the manufacturer.

Yocan Pillar’s main body is made of zinc alloy with a glass mouthpiece and magnetic connection.

The device allows users to choose between three voltage levels, specified by an indicator light. Higher voltage levels offer more efficient extraction, while lower voltage levels will provide intense flavor. A 30-second heat-up time allows users to extract all active ingredients in one hit.

Yocan Pillar are available with in Pearl Black, Pearl White, Pearl Orange, Pearl Teal and Pearl Green.