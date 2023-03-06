Habano Festival Concludes With Gala Dinner

The 23rd Habano Festival culminated March 3 with the gala dinner held at the Pabexpo Fairgrounds in Havana. Around 1,200 attendees enjoyed the night complemented by national and international music, dance and indoor fireworks. The gala was also honored by the presence of Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel, who attended the event along with other government authorities.

The evening paid tribute to the Partagas brand with the launch of the Linea Maestra, the brand’s most premium line, made up of three new vitolas: Origen (46 ring gauge x 154 mm length), Rito (52 ring gauge x 168 mm length) and Maestro (56 ring gauge x 132 mm length). Each of these vitolas will reach the market in a special case containing 20 units.

For the first time in the history of the brand and the Habanos portfolio, the vitolas of this new Partagas line will be made with 100 percent tobacco grown in San Luis, in the Vuelta Abajo plantations located in the Pinar del Rio region.

The gala night also featured a Hall of Fame that illustrated the great work of the people who have made the Habano what it is today.

One of the highlights of the evening was the auction of the exclusive humidors dedicated to the six global Habanos brands: Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta, Partagas, Hoyo de Monterrey and H. Upmann. The proceeds reached a total of €11,220,000 ($11,965,309) and will be donated to the Cuban public healthcare system.