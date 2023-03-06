Webinar on FDA Warning Letters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has posted a new webinar to help manufacturers and vape shop owners respond to warning letters from the agency’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP).

The webinar outlines the appropriate items for a response to a warning letter, which should be received by FDA within 15 business days. The webinar also includes an explanation of proper documentation concerning corrective actions that entities have taken.

In the webinar, participants will learn about: