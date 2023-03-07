GPI Fined For Exports to North Korea

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has fined Godfrey Phillips India $332,500 for violating U.S. sanctions against North Korea, reports Export Compliance Daily. According to OFAC, the Indian cigarette manufacturer used U.S. banks to receive payments for shipments to North Korea.

The violations reportedly began in 2015 when a GPI vice president contacted a Thailand-based intermediary for a North Korean tobacco company about selling tobacco to the people’s republic. Instead of listing North Korea on the bill of laden, GPI identified the Thai company as the customer and China as the destination, according to the allegations.

The Thai company placed orders on behalf of the North Korean customer for more than 174,000 pounds of tobacco, OFAC said. It then used four Hong Kong intermediaries to send the payments to GPI, including one payment to the India-based branch of a U.S. bank, according to the agency.

OFAC noted the maximum penalty was more than $1.7 million, but it decided on a lower amount because the violations were “non-egregious.”

The agency said GPI hadn’t received a penalty notice in the previous five years and took remedial action to improve its sanctions compliance program, including implementing screening procedures, know-your-customer measures and recordkeeping requirements. The company also cooperated with OFAC’s investigation.