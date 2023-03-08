Reynolds Appoints Senior Leaders
Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) has appointed two senior leaders within its operating companies.
Priscilla Samuel, currently senior vice president of scientific regulatory affairs within the Reynolds organization, has been appointed to the role of executive vice president of scientific research and development, succeeding James Murphy. In her new role, Samuel will serve on the RAI management team and report to Reynolds’ president and CEO, Guy Meldrum. Murphy will join the BAT management board as director of research and science, reporting to BAT CEO Jack Bowles.
In her role, Samuel will oversee the Reynolds organization’s scientific research and product development efforts on tobacco harm reduction and “beyond nicotine” as well as regulatory strategies and advocacy efforts, accelerating the delivery of the global BAT Group’s “A Better Tomorrow” corporate purpose in the U.S.
She is an experienced research and development executive, a seasoned business leader and a scientist, with strategic global expertise in scientific and regulatory affairs, product and ingredient innovation, clinical and pre-clinical research and key opinion leader engagement. Before joining Reynolds, Samuel was chief science officer for Blue California, an ingredient company, and before that, she held progressive research and development executive roles with companies across the food, supplement, ingredient and nutrition sectors, including PepsiCo, Mead Johnson/Bristol Myers Squibb, Tate and Lyle, PureCircle Ltd. and Standard Process Inc.
Jonathan Reed, currently group head of combustibles at BAT, will succeed Jorge Araya as executive vice president of marketing and chief commercial officer within the Reynolds organization and join the Reynolds American management team. Araya will transition into the role of area director of South Eastern Europe at BAT.
In his role, Reed will oversee U.S. marketing functions, including consumer, trade and digital marketing, and support the global strategy through a sharp focus on driving U.S. volume share growth as well as increasing U.S. revenue from the group’s U.S. strategic portfolio. Reed’s career with the BAT Group spans over two decades. He has held a variety of senior marketing and general management roles in Europe, Indonesia, the South Pacific, the Middle East and Malaysia.