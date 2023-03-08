Reynolds Appoints Senior Leaders

Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) has appointed two senior leaders within its operating companies.

Priscilla Samuel, currently senior vice president of scientific regulatory affairs within the Reynolds organization, has been appointed to the role of executive vice president of scientific research and development, succeeding James Murphy. In her new role, Samuel will serve on the RAI management team and report to Reynolds’ president and CEO, Guy Meldrum. Murphy will join the BAT management board as director of research and science, reporting to BAT CEO Jack Bowles.

In her role, Samuel will oversee the Reynolds organization’s scientific research and product development efforts on tobacco harm reduction and “beyond nicotine” as well as regulatory strategies and advocacy efforts, accelerating the delivery of the global BAT Group’s “A Better Tomorrow” corporate purpose in the U.S.

She is an experienced research and development executive, a seasoned business leader and a scientist, with strategic global expertise in scientific and regulatory affairs, product and ingredient innovation, clinical and pre-clinical research and key opinion leader engagement. Before joining Reynolds, Samuel was chief science officer for Blue California, an ingredient company, and before that, she held progressive research and development executive roles with companies across the food, supplement, ingredient and nutrition sectors, including PepsiCo, Mead Johnson/Bristol Myers Squibb, Tate and Lyle, PureCircle Ltd. and Standard Process Inc.