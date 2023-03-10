Vietnam: Teen e-cig use rising

E-cigarette use among teens in Vietnam is rising, reports The Star. In 2022, 3.5 percent of 13 year-olds to 15 year-olds were reported to use e-cigarettes compared to 2.6 percent in 2019.

Vietnam is ranked third among Southeast Asian countries with the highest smoking prevalence, behind Indonesia and the Philippines.

Low cost has been cited as a motivator; Angela Pratt, a World Health Organization representative, said that prices are so low they do not create a barrier for teens starting to smoke. Pratt suggested raising taxes to help curb smoking.

Vietnam’s tobacco tax rate is 35.6 percent of retail price compared to the world average of 56 percent and the WHO’s recommended 70 percent.

The Ministry of Finance is seeking a public consensus to raise the special consumption tax on tobacco, beer, alcohol and sweetened drinks.