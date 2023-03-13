Bulgaria to Support Tobacco Growers Diversification

Bulgaria will provide BGN70.5 million ($38.4 million) to help its tobacco growers diversity into alternative livelihoods, reports SeeNews, citing the State Fund Agriculture.

The financing will be awarded to producers who have grown tobacco during for least one year in the reference period 2007-2009, the fund said in a press release published on March 10.

Tobacco producers who continue to practice agriculture are entitled to receive subsidies under the program. Owners of animal farms or beekeepers are also eligible.

Bulgaria has provided aid to a number of farmers since 2015. The amount of the grants are based on the volume of the purchased tobacco and its plant variety.

Earlier last week, Bulgaria’s government said it approved the disbursement of some BGN213 million in aid for farmers to help offset the rising costs of inputs.