Juul Settles Chicago Youth Marketing Suit

Juul Labs and the city of Chicago have reached a $23.8 million settlement over claims that the e-cigarette maker deceptively marketed its products and for selling vaping products to underage users, reports Reuters, citing the Chicago mayor’s office.

The vaping company is currently facing thousands of lawsuits filed across the United States over claims on its marketing practices and for contributing to rising tobacco use among youth.

In the settlement, Chicago said Juul has denied and continues to deny any wrongdoing and liability in connection with the design, manufacture, production, advertisement, marketing, distribution, sale, use and performance of its products.

According to the settlement, the company has agreed to pay the city $2.8 million within 30 days of the execution of the agreement.

Chicago would receive an additional $21 million payment later this year under the current schedule and may potentially receive up to $750,000 in additional, court-awarded payments, the Chicago mayor’s office said.