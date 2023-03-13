Oman Adopts Plain Packaging

The government of Oman will require tobacco companies to sell their products in generic packaging, reports Muscat Daily

The Sultanate has become the second country in the region, after Saudi Arabia, to adopt the measure.

The World Health Organization office for the Eastern Mediterranean welcomed Oman’s action, describing it as “significant and pioneering.”

According to the health body, the step is consistent with the obligations of the states that are party to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

The move is also in line with the sultanate’s plans to achieve a 30 percent reduction in tobacco consumption by 2025.

Under the new rules, health warnings must cover at least 65 percent of tobacco packaging, while the brand name must be printed in a standardized font and color.