Sweden Approaching ‘Smoke-Free’ Status

Smoking prevalence is poised to drop below 5 percent in the coming months in Sweden—a level that would make the country “smoke-free,” according to a commonly used definition.

A report published today details Sweden’s approach, which combines tobacco control methods and harm minimization strategies.

“Quitting smoking like Sweden saves lives,” said Anders Milton, one of the report’s authors. “It has annually saved more than 3,400 lives in Sweden. If all other EU countries did as Sweden did, 3.5 million lives could be saved in the coming decade in the EU alone.”

The report was commissioned by Health Diplomats.