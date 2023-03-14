Water-Based Vaping Gains Traction

Aquios Labs and Innokin have launched a commercial product based on Aquios Labs water-based vaping technology, Innokin announced in a press release.

Unlike traditional vapes, AQ30 vape liquid comprises 30 percent water. This was made possible through a specialized formulation process developed by Aquios Labs and a new hardware design developed by Innokin. Research and development took more than two years.

According to Innokin, the AQ30 technology produces smoother vapor, delivers nicotine to the bloodstream more efficiently and significantly reduces the dehydration associated with vaping. Because water acts as a neutral flavor carrier, the liquid provides a more balanced and natural flavors than previously possible, the company says.

Furthermore, water-based technology may minimize any harm to health associated with vaping. With a boiling point of 119 degrees Celsius—significantly lower than that of existing technologies—vapes using AQ30 technology were found to produce 92 percent less acetaldehyde and 81 percent less formaldehyde than traditional vapes, according to Innokin.

The initial line-up of water-based vaping products, including Aquios Bar and Esco bar 6000, debuted in the first quarter of 2022. Positive feedback from consumers and the trade press led to adoption of the water-based technology by leading vapor and fast-moving consumer goods retail channels, such as Eco Vape, JM Wholesale, Best One and Nisa.

Innokin launched Innobar C1 in November 2022, including a line-up of disposable devices and the reusable Innobar C1 pod system, all of which rely on AQ30 water-based technology. The Innobar C1 has been particularly successful and strongly contributed to business growth as the replaceable, pre-filled pods can be easily tailored to the desired specifications of the vaper, according to Innokin.

Innokin and Aquios Labs’ water-based vaping venture was recognized in September 2022 with a Golden Leaf Award during the GTNF in Washington DC.

With water-based vaping technology poised to gain a significant share of the market in 2023, Innokin and Aquios Labs aim to launch the products in more markets over the coming year.