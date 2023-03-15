MLB Players Switching to Zyn

Major League Baseball (MLB) players are largely switching from smokeless tobacco products to Zyn nicotine pouches, reports Vaping360.

In 2016, a rule came into effect banning new MLB players from using tobacco products, and many stadiums followed in banning tobacco product use for both viewers and players. Veteran players were allowed to continue using tobacco products, though they had to leave them in the locker room; however, stadiums that banned the products did not offer an exception for players.

Many players have since switched to the tobacco-free Zyn nicotine pouches. Zyn is manufactured by Swedish Match, which was recently bought by Philip Morris International for $16 billion and holds 64.9 percent of the U.S. nicotine pouch volume as of the second quarter of 2022.

Zyn and other nicotine pouches do not fall under the tobacco product rules because they contain no tobacco, and there are no rules against MLB athletes using nicotine products.