Holography Trade Body Adds New General Secretary

The International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA) has appointed Micaal Sidorov as its new general secretary.

Sidorov brings experience in business development, sales and marketing, market research and intellectual property management, working widely across the ID document and security printing sectors.

He will work to develop and expand the membership base of the IHMA, in particular to include more nontraditional members coming from outside the security and brand protection industries. Developing collaborative initiatives with the Counterfeit Intelligence Bureau, which includes expanding the Hologram Image Register to include images for other optically variable devices besides holograms, Secure Identification Union in China and Intergraf, the security printers trade association, will also be priorities. Other plans include a series of workshops, with the first one to be held in Abu Dhabi this spring.

“The IHMA board looks forward to working with Micaal to continue to promote the best interests of holography, which is an important and growing sector, across the world,” said Paul Dunn, chair of the IHMA. “Despite the economic, social and global supply chain challenges, we continue to see strong activity for holography with brand manufacturers and countries bringing forward their anti-counterfeiting plans. Micaal will help the industry to continue to grow and innovate, which remains the mission of the IHMA as well as supporting the sector [to] meet the challenges it faces.”