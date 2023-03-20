Kaival Reports First-Quarter Results

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, distributor of Bidi Vapor products, reported revenues of approximately $2.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to revenues of approximately $2.8 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Gross profit was approximately $500,000 compared to approximately a $700,000 gross loss for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. The net loss for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 was approximately $3 million compared to a net loss of approximately $2.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

“Despite a slight decrease in revenues versus the comparable quarter last year and our fiscal fourth quarter, primarily due to an unusually large amounts of credits, discounts and rebates to customers, which we do not expect to continue, we are continuing to focus on broadening distribution channels and driving revenue, all with the goal of materially expanding our business and increasing shareholder value,” said Eric Mosser, president and chief operating officer of Kaival Brands, in a statement.

On March 9, 2023, Kaival announced it had signed an agreement with a prominent national broker, increasing distribution by upward of 40,000 retail stores.

On March 7, 2023, the company announced it entered into new retail distribution agreements representing potential new distribution to approximately 13,500 locations.