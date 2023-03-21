Kaival Appoints New Board Members

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, the distributor of Bidi Vapor products, has appointed Barry Hopkins, David Worner and Mark Thoenes to its board of directors.

The appointments coincide with the retirement of Paul Reuter as chairman of Kaival Brands’ board of directors. Existing independent directors Roger Brooks and George Chaung will continue to serve on Kaival Brand’s board.

“We are excited to welcome new independent directors Barry Hopkins and David Worner to our board,” said Kaival President and Chief Operating Officer Eric Mosser in a statement. “With their combined backgrounds and expertise as established senior executive leaders within the tobacco and public company accounting and finance sectors, we believe they will make an immediate impact on our company as we execute on both current and future growth initiatives.”

“I am also excited to announce that Mark Thoenes, our interim chief financial officer, has also joined our board. In his current role, Mark has proven invaluable in assisting with key decisions as our company navigated an exceptionally difficult regulatory environment. Finally, on behalf of our board and company, we would like to thank Paul Reuter for his service to our board and shareholders through several milestone moments. We wish him the best in retirement.”

Hopkins brings decades of senior executive experience within the traditional tobacco vape and CBD spaces. He spent most of his decades-long career primarily in senior sales and marketing roles for Turning Point Brands and Altria.

Worner brings a diverse combination of finance, fundraising, mergers and acquisitions, technical accounting and operational experience gained over nearly 20 years. He is currently the CEO and founder of GrowthPath Partners, a transactional accounting and advisory firm.

Thoenes has more than 35 years of diverse financial and operational leadership. He has been a licensed Certified Public Accountant since 1984 and began his career with Ernst & Young Global Limited. For the past eleven years, Thoenes has been the President of MLT Consulting Services, LLC, a full-service business/financial consulting firm.