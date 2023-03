Scandinavian Tobacco Group’s annual general meeting will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. (CEST) at the office of Kromann Reumert, Sundkrogsgade 5, 2100 Copenhagen.

Instead of attending in person, shareholders have the opportunity to follow the general meeting via live webcast transmission on the Investor Portal (available at http://investor.st-group.com). The general meeting and the webcast will commence on April 13, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. (CEST).