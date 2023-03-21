Universal Recognized as Supplier Engagement Leader

Universal Corp. has been recognized as a 2022 Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP, a nonprofit charity that runs a global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. This is the second straight year Universal has earned this recognition. The CDP’s Supplier Engagement Rating system independently evaluates how effectively companies are engaging their suppliers on climate change, using the CDP’s annual climate change questionnaire that covers governance, targets, scope 3 emissions and value chain engagement. The top 8 percent of assessed companies were selected as 2022 Supplier Engagement Leaders.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by CDP as a Supplier Engagement Leader,” said George C. Freeman III, Universal’s chairman, president and CEO. “At Universal, we work in partnership with our suppliers to reinforce the sustainability of our supply chains and meet our climate change goals. Universal is committed to setting high standards of social and environmental performance.”