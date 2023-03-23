U.S. FDA Publishes Webpage for Citizen Petitions

A new webpage was published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of all the tobacco products-related citizen petitions received by the agency’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP).

A citizen petition is a way for the FDA to give individuals, regulated industry representatives, or consumer groups to petition the agency to issue, amend, revoke a regulation, or take other administrative action. The requirements for a citizen petition are set out in the Code of Federal Regulations.

As part of CTP’s stated commitment to increase transparency, the webpage was developed to provide the public with more easily accessible and user-friendly information about tobacco product-related citizen petitions submitted to FDA and the center’s responses.

This webpage was one of the immediate actions toward transparency outlined by CTP Director Brian King in CTP’s Response to the Reagan-Udall Foundation’s report.