Latvia May Raise Tobacco Purchase Age

Latvia’s Saeima approved amendments that would raise the purchase age to 20 for tobacco products, substitute products, plant smoking products, electronic smoking devices and fillers, reports LSM.lv.

There were six votes against and 79 votes for the amendments. They still have to pass in a third reading in Parliament.

Production and sale of tobacco products, substitute tobacco products and electronic smoking devices that visually resemble sweets, snacks and toys will be limited as well.

Majority of the Saeima also supported a proposal to ban smoking in Saeima and Cabinet buildings.