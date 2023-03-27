Egypt Cigarette Prices Increase

The Eastern Tobacco Company raised prices of cigarettes, cigars and pipe tobacco in Egypt by an average of EGP2 ($0.06) to EGP3 per pack, according to Ahram Online.

This is the first price increase for the company in 2023 following increases in September 2022 and March 2022.

The company attributed the increase to the global high costs of raw materials and the depreciation of the Egyptian pound, reports Egypt Today.

Eastern Tobacco Company is Egypt’s largest producer of tobacco.