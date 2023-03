Sustainalytics recently released its latest ESG rating report, showing that Smoore International Holdings Limited secured the top position among global electronic atomization companies, according to a company press release.

Smoore’s ESG score improved from 27.9 to 24.6.

Sustainalytics is an independent ESG research, rating and data company with 25 years of expertise in ESG and corporate governance research and analysis covering around 15,000 companies across the world.