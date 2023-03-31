Belfast Considering Vaping Ban for Under 18s

The Belfast Council in Northern Ireland is considering banning anyone under the age of 18 from vaping at its sites and premises around the city, according to Belfast Live.

UUP John Kyle has forwarded a motion to be debated by the full council next week, calling upon the Belfast City Council to convene a working group with other stakeholders considering measures to strengthen current legislation and enforcement in relation to vaping.

The motion also calls for a ban on the use of vapes by all individuals under the age of 18 inside all council premises.

At the recent meeting of the council’s Standards and Business Committee, Kyle said, “Part of the purpose of this motion is that people, particularly parents of young people, are unaware of the dangers of vaping. It has become such a common practice with kids at school.

“Part of the purpose is to publicize the issue, make people aware of it, so I propose it is aired at full council before going for consideration to the committee to work it through. It would be beneficial if we as a council give some air space to what is a growing public health problem.”