U.K. Considers Banning Flavors Other Than Tobacco

The U.K. government will consider banning fruit-flavored vapes in order to combat youth usage, reports ITV News.

Public Health Minister Neil O’Brien is expected to make a speech next month calling for an investigation into the issue with the possibility of banning fruity flavors that have exploded in popularity in recent years.

In the U.K., it is illegal to sell vapes to those under 18; there are also strict limits on nicotine content, refill bottle and tank sizes as well as restrictions on advertising and labeling.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the Department of Health and Social Care is exploring ways to tackle youth vaping in response to a question in the Commons.

The government is still keen to promote vaping among adults as an alternative to smoking.