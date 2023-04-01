An Italian Flavor

The tree-covered rolling hills of central Italy’s Umbria region provide the backdrop for the European subsidiary of U.S.-headquartered flavor house TTI. Here, in the plain at the foot of the hill of Assisi, a charming medieval town halfway between Florence and Rome, the company has set up a state-of-the-art production facility and warehouse.

Establishing the new flavor factory has been a long journey, relates Jeremy Davis, TTI’s sales marketing manager, who leads the project and is the sister of TTI CEO George Cassels-Smith. The family business specializes in flavors with aroma chemicals, many of which have complex profiles to generate unique taste experiences. It develops high-quality flavors for shisha, cigars, snus, cigarettes, modern oral pouches, e-liquids and cannabinoids. Casings are also part of its portfolio.

“We tried to put a warehouse in Dubai many years ago, but due to some high-rise fires in the city, the government wouldn’t allow chemical storage in free trade zones any longer. TTI then thought of Turkiye, but at that time, Trump and Erdogan were on difficult terms,” says Davis, referring to the former U.S. president and the current Turkish one. “Just as we were about to sign a contract for an existing factory, Erdogan wouldn’t allow Americans into Turkiye.”

Europe turned out to be a good option. “We opted for Italy because the tobacco industry has always had a strong presence here, and [we opted] for Assisi because there are other tobacco entities right here,” Davis said. Universal’s affiliate Deltafina subsidiary, for instance, is located in neighboring Bastia Umbra. “Logically, maybe Milan would have made more sense because it’s a center of chemical manufacturing, but George wanted to be close to the tobacco industry.”

What was supposed to start with a warehouse quickly evolved into a full manufacturing facility, according to Davis. Built during the Covid pandemic and opened about a year ago, the 6,000 square-meter facility currently manufactures about 100 flavors for tobacco products using 700 different raw materials. New flavors and raw materials are being added weekly. The facility that produces such a multitude of flavors is surprisingly sparse: A corner of the spacious shop floor hosts two huge, shiny 18,000-liter casing tanks. They are complemented by two 200-liter tanks to mix smaller volumes.

On the wall opposite that corner is the warehousing space. Quality control is rigorous: All incoming raw materials must pass an internal check before being used to manufacture flavors. The finished flavors undergo a similarly strict quality assessment procedure before delivery to the customer. Traceability of both raw material and finished product is a basic procedure for TTI. Flavors are validated at both the Italian facility and TTI’s U.S. facility.