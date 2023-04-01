Anticipating Growth

Globally, the past few years have been hard; beginning with the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and followed by supply chain issues, global labor shortages, global inflation and the conflict in Ukraine, many sectors have been impacted in some way. Tobacco farming is not exempt.

Brazil’s tobacco industry is dominated by small-scale farming, with a total of 142,190 producers, the majority of whom are in southern Brazil (128,448) followed by the northeast (13,390) and a marginal amount located elsewhere in the country (352). The overall number of producers has decreased from the 2020/2021 season, which counted 151,388 producers.

The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the problem of child labor around the world due to increases in poverty, school closures and labor shortages. The International Labor Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund released a report showing that 160 million children and adolescents ages 5 to 17 were subjected to child labor in early 2020.

The tobacco industry in Brazil has made considerable headway in addressing the problem. The Growing Up Right Institute, which focuses on eliminating child labor, is an initiative of SindiTabaco and its associated companies, supported by Afubra, helping to keep teenagers and children of tobacco farmers out of the tobacco fields. Companies associated with the institute hire young apprentices and pay them a salary equal to 20 hours a week to attend a rural management and entrepreneurship course after regular school hours.

In July 2022, the Growing Up Right Institute held a seminar in Santa Cruz do Sul with associates and partners, discussing progress made in combatting child labor and the work that needs to be done going forward. “The institute was founded with the mission to fight child labor and generate opportunities for adolescents from the rural setting, especially in tobacco growing regions,” said Schunke, who is also president of the Growing Up Right Institute. “It is a complex task, but with good partnerships, we have achieved great results. We have already become known nationally and internationally for the innovative method of offering opportunities to adolescents from the countryside through the learning law.”

Additionally, “The increase in [cost of] farm inputs, along with higher international freight costs, were responsible for pushing up the production costs of all agricultural crops, including tobacco,” said Schunke. While, based on last year’s earnings and expectations for this year, Brazil’s tobacco income seems well positioned, the industry will still have to fight against global inflation and the remaining supply chain issues.

“It is worth emphasizing that Brazil has been the largest tobacco exporter for 30 years due to the quality and integrity of the crop whilst complying with ESG [environmental, social and governance] questions,” said Schunke. “It is important for the tobacco growers to continue in line with these principles, always acting in compliance with good agricultural practices.”