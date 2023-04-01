Beyond Tobacco Harm Reduction

There is no doubt that tobacco harm reduction is a powerful and effective public health strategy. It takes the widely understood public health concept of harm reduction (see drugs, alcohol, HIV and so on) and applies it to the enormous burden of harm created by smoking. We already have enough science and experience to know that this strategy works. Two conditions must be met: (1) The new noncombustible nicotine products must be much less risky than smoked products; (2) these low-risk products must displace the high-risk combustible products. Let us briefly consider these two questions.

Are the noncombustible products much less risky? We know from biomarker data and considerable additional supportive evidence that noncombustible nicotine products are, beyond reasonable doubt, much less dangerous than smoking. There should be no serious dispute about this. Though some activists stress long-term uncertainties in risk, those are as likely to turn out to be negligible as to turn up unwelcome surprises. The simpler and more controllable chemistry of the smoke-free products will allow for regulation and product modifications if risks do ultimately emerge. Though there are studies showing various effects on the body, there is little to suggest that these amount to material risks. The human body is not defenseless: World-famous epidemiology shows that regular smokers who quit before age 40 avoid nearly all the long-term mortality impacts. That is not intended as a recommendation to smoke for 25 years but to apply some perspective to the much lower exposure from noncombustible products.

Do the low-risk smoke-free products displace the high-risk combustible products? There is now a wealth of triangulating evidence from multiple sources showing that noncombustible products can and do displace combustibles. The most persuasive evidence is the experience of snus in Scandinavia. In Sweden and Norway, smoking has become marginalized on average and has dwindled to very low levels among younger age groups. Nicotine use, however, remains typical of other European countries. The Cochrane review assessed 78 studies, including 40 randomized controlled trials, and concluded in November 2022, “There is high‐certainty evidence that [e-cigarettes] with nicotine increase quit rates compared to NRT [nicotine-replacement therapy].” Population trend data shows an accelerated decline in smoking coinciding with the rise of vaping. Quasi-experimental studies compare the effects of price and regulatory differences to show that e-cigarettes function as economic substitutes for cigarettes.

In one sense, we are advancing well on tobacco harm reduction; we know it works, and there is potential to avoid millions of premature deaths. But we could be doing much better. The main barrier to deeper and faster worldwide progress is dogmatic resistance from misguided tobacco control activists, reflexive hostility from public health agencies and regulators, pervasive misinformation about risks and a blizzard of negative media coverage driving a moral panic about adolescent vaping. As I have argued, many tobacco control interests need tobacco or nicotine use to be harmful or they lose their purpose, prestige and money. If there is no harm to address or abusive corporations to thwart, there is little point in their work. Tobacco harm reduction directly threatens their interests, and they have responded accordingly.