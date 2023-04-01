Designing the Future

The highly automated shop floor comprises a series of halls that are arranged on both sides of a long corridor aptly called “the spine.” Among other things, they house the primary with the cast sheet production and the secondary with the filter-making division. The latter is divided into so-called cells, production lines that each comprise a crimper for turning the leaf sheets into the sticks’ tobacco elements, a filter combiner that assembles the consumables’ components and a packer. A web of buffer systems below the hall ceiling supplies individual cells with filter segments.

Each part of the secondary has been designed to respond quickly to changing consumer needs and allow for future expansion. For instance, several of the cells that used to be dedicated to making Heets are currently being converted to manufacture Terea sticks, which Crespellano started producing in 2021. The cells’ new configuration reduces the space required for each production line from 1,200 square meters to 900 square meters. As it gained experience, PMMTB has been able to carry out such conversions quicker. While it took the company more than a year to refurbish the first line, it completed the fourth in four months.

With more than 1,700 employees, the Crespellano site exports its products to about 40 countries where IQOS is presently marketed. In terms of value, the factory exports exceed Italy’s exports of olive oil and parmigiano cheese. To date, PMI has invested more than €1 billion ($1.06 billion) in PMMTB, which has become the company’s center of excellence for staff training, prototyping and large-scale production of smoke-free tobacco products.

The plant is the largest factory in Italy to be built from scratch in 20 years and has made PMI one of the largest investors in the country. It is also the biggest facility dedicated to smoke-free products within PMI. PMMTB establishes the manufacturing processes for PMI’s HTP products worldwide. The learnings gathered in Bologna are then exported to PMI’s 38 manufacturing affiliates in 28 countries. Over the past five years, PMI has transformed several of its combustible cigarette factories into heat stick production facilities, including in Aspropyrgos in Greece, where it invested €300 million, Otopeni (Romania, €490 million) and Yangsan (South Korea, €420 million). Today, the company has seven smoke-free product manufacturing plants.

In addition to the consumables manufacturing facility, the Crespellano site also houses PMI’s new Center for Industrial Excellence, which was inaugurated in the autumn of 2021 and is the largest within the company for industrialization, process innovation, engineering and sustainability. The center is part of a plan to invest approximately €600 million in smoke-free products in Italy over three years. The project is anticipated to create 8,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The most recent addition to PMMTB has been the Institute for Manufacturing Competences (IMC), which opened in 2022. The company’s aims are to create a skills development center for continuous training and technology transfer, with a focus on manufacturing digital, sustainability, talent development and managerial competences. PMI wants the IMC to benefit not only employees but also suppliers and other stakeholders. The academy, which also finances scholarships, carries out applied research projects with the University of Bologna, the Polytech of Bari and various competence centers.

In designing PMMTB, PMI paid considerable attention to its ecological footprint. The facility purchases 100 percent certified renewable electricity and features a photovoltaic system, avoiding emissions of about 2,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year. Between 2017 and 2020, the site reduced its emissions by 17.1 percent. Those of its supply chain declined by 56 percent from 2012 to 2020. Built in accordance with sustainability standards, the IMC is completely self-sufficient in energy.