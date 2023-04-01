Poised for Growth

There are clear signs that Montrade is continuing its remarkable growth: In the corner of the tobacco equipment manufacturer’s bright conference room, there are samples of tiles, wall coverings and other construction materials. The Bologna-based company is about to build new premises. About 200 meters from its current 4,000-square-meter site, it will construct an additional 7,000-square-meter shop floor, which is supposed to be finalized by the beginning of next year.

“It will become our main company building with offices,” explains Alberto Monzoni, Montrade’s managing director. Together with his wife, Antonella Giannini, who serves as the company’s sales director, he founded Montrade in 2004. “The assembly workshop in the new building will have a bigger dimension because we’re growing also in terms of our portfolio as we are adding new machine models, and it will be fully dedicated to the assembly of our machines,” says Monzoni.

The current site, built in 2010 when the company had outgrown its original rented offices, will in the future accommodate a warehouse and tooling capacity. It already hosts the company’s spare parts manufacturing center, which is equipped with a CNC machine and will become a preferred sub-supplier for Montrade machinery after the expansion. The building is also home to a startup company, with a team dedicated to the development of special sensors, mainly for the inline quality control of filters that Montrade installs in its machines or sells as part of retrofit kits for its equipment. “The team will get more space with the option to increase capability. Inline control is important as high speed requires high quality.”

Monzoni says it’s essential that Montrade, which exclusively supplies the tobacco industry, enlarges its footprint. “Multinational companies have become an essential part of our customer base, and they require a certain capacity.”

With 120 employees, the company presently manufactures about 30 lines per year. Montrade offers a wide range of equipment ranging from filter-making to packaging for combustible cigarettes and heated-tobacco products (HTPs). “It’s vital for us to meet the new market requirement of flexibility,” says Giannini. “Due to the increasing amount of products, the complexity of the tobacco industry is intensifying. Montrade covers everything from roll-your-own [RYO]/make-your-own [MYO] to packing lines, always with a view to sustainability.”

Environmentally friendly filter solutions, Giannini and Monzoni believe, will be the next big thing in the industry. Discarded cigarette filters, 98 percent of which presently consist of cellulose acetate (CA), a bio-based polymer that takes years to disintegrate, are the world’s most littered items. They pollute the environment with microplastics. In July 2021, the European Union banned plastic items such as plates, cutlery, straws or cotton bud sticks but exempted cigarette filters. Instead, tobacco manufacturers will be required to cover the costs of consumer awareness-raising campaigns and extended producer responsibility schemes starting in December. There are rumors, though, that the EU might ban CA filters in the future. Giannini considers it more likely that the EU will raise taxes on polluting items instead. The tobacco industry is taking the issue seriously by developing paper filters, a trend that Montrade has seen reflected in the demand for corresponding machinery.