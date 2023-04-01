Shaping Tomorrow

As its corporate slogan suggests, BAT is working to create a future in which its products offer consumers pleasure at a lower risk than that presented by the cigarettes from its legacy business. Part of that “Better Tomorrow” will be created in the northernmost part of the high Adriatic in Italy, where the company is currently building a new innovation hub.

Located in Bagnoli della Rosandra, part of Trieste’s free port terminal, the innovation hub spans 20,000 square meters and involves an investment of €500 million ($608.63 million) over five years. For BAT, the Trieste manufacturing plant is the first hub within the group that will focus on the production of reduced-risk products,*† including Velo nicotine pouches, Vuse vapor cigarettes and Neo sticks, the consumables for the company’s Glo heated-tobacco product (HTP).

In addition to hosting a new manufacturing site, the Trieste factory will house a digital boutique, an innovation lab and a center of excellence for digital transformation and digital marketing. These aim to develop innovative projects relating to marketing, focusing on the personalization of the client experience—the increasingly direct relationship with the consumer, with the task of providing new services and marketing techniques, using advanced software and creating partnerships with international players and innovative startups.

The project emphasizes BAT’s commitment to both its transformation strategy and Italy. “As consumer preferences and technology evolve rapidly, we rely heavily on our growing global network of advanced manufacturing hubs, innovation super centers and world-class R&D facilities,” said BAT Chief Growth Officer Kingsley Wheaton when announcing the establishment of the hub. By 2025, the company aims to generate £5 billion ($5.92 billion) in annual revenue from its new category products. By 2030, it anticipates having 50 million consumers using its noncombustible products. In February, the number of consumers using BAT’s noncombustible products stood at 22.5 million.