Returning to Cuba

It was going to be a two-hour to three-hour drive. The rented 16-seat passenger bus had problems the day before, but the driver insisted that the issues had been resolved. Taking the buses provided by Habanos, the manufacturing and distribution arm of Cuba’s state-controlled cigar industry, is more reliable, but the trip often takes more than 12 hours to complete because things move at a slower pace with the Festival del Habano crowd. A small group of colleagues and I decided to rent the private bus instead.

It didn’t turn out well. About 45 minutes into the trip to Pinar del Rio, Cuba’s tobacco growing region on the western side of the island, the bus began to fill with smoke. In typical Cuban fashion, the driver turned around in his seat and said, “Do not worry; this happens all the time.” It soon became too much, however, and the bus had to pull over along the side of the busy Havana highway during morning rush hour. The six passengers climbed down the steps to the side of the road. Smoke continued to billow from the engine.

An hour after being promised another bus would arrive in 15 minutes, we decided to call it a day. We then began the hour wait for two cabs to make the short trip from the city center to pick us up during what was now extremely heavy traffic. Cuba doesn’t have much gasoline, so everything runs on diesel, and the exhaust made the roadside nearly as toxic as riding in the damaged bus. We never made it to the farms. The bus driver assured us that the bus would be fixed by the next day. We never bothered to call to find out.

Travel in Cuba can be complicated. For all of its troubles, however, the island is filled with a passion and love for everything Cuban, including its music, food and, of course, cigars. During the 23rd edition of the Habano Festival, which took place from Feb. 27 to March 3, more than 2,000 cigar aficionados from around the globe came together in Havana to celebrate the Cuban cigar after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Habanos’ new co-president, Maritza Carrillo Gonzalez, said she has had the honor of attending numerous festivals and has seen for herself the passion with which Habanos enthusiasts enjoy and appreciate the event. She said she was excited for its return. “This year has a special flavor,” Gonzalez said. “This is a unique and long-awaited edition in which I take on a new position that I accept with great enthusiasm and responsibility.”