Singapore Officials Seize More Than 85,000 Vaping Products

Authorities in Singapore seized more than 85,000 vaping products in a warehouse raid conducted by Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA), reports Channel News Asia.

This is the largest seizure of e-cigarettes and other vaping products by HSA, surpassing a haul in 2021 where more than SGD2.2 million ($3 million) worth of products were confiscated, said HSA and the Singapore police in a joint press release. The latest seizure has an estimated value of more than $5 million.

The raid was the result of HSA following up on leads from investigating a group of people suspected of selling illegal vaping products.

On March 28, six individuals were detained by the police at a multi-story car park at Block 592 Montreal Link. “The driver of a van was allegedly found to be distributing parcels containing e-vaporizers to five persons purportedly assisting in the delivery to buyers,” said the authorities.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, it is an offense to import, sell or distribute vape products.

Those found guilty for the first time can be fined up to SGD10,000, jailed for up to six months or both.

Subsequent offenses double the penalties to a fine of up to SGD20,000, a jail term of up to a year or both.

Vaping is illegal in Singapore. The purchase, use and possession of all vaping products are also prohibited.