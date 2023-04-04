Palau Makes Sale and Use of Vaping Products Illegal

The island nation of Palau has outlawed e-cigarettes and other vaping products after President Surangel Whipps signed a law for “a total ban on the import, advertising, sale and use of e-cigarettes,” reports the NZ Herald.

The law—RPPL 11-27—has expanded the country’s Tobacco Control Act to include e-cigarettes and will come into effect 60 days after being enacted.

Beginning May 29, businesses and individuals can be prosecuted if found with e-cigarette products.

Individuals who are caught violating the law could face a $1,000 fine, and businesses or persons importing, distributing and/or selling the product could face a $20,000 fine.

The initial bill was introduced in the Palau National Congress in July last year.