Greenbutts to be Featured in Documentary Series

Greenbutts, a leader in biodegradable filtration technology, will be featured in the documentary series Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid, according to PR Newswire. The series produces educational documentaries on a range of topics, including business and technology—with a focus on highlighting innovation around the world.

The documentary highlights Greenbutts by raising awareness on the most littered single-use plastic in the world—cigarette filters, according to a press release. In a national spotlight, Greenbutts aims to educate the public about the commercial readiness of its technology to replace trillions of these littered ocean-bound plastics every year with a plant-based and certified biodegradable alternative.

By harnessing the properties of plant fibers, Greenbutts allows global manufacturing partners to sustainably transition away from cellulose acetate—the synthetic plastic used in filters. Without compromising on filtration performance or customer expectations, the innovation can be implemented for scalable adoption and measurable impact, according to the company.

“We are excited to have Greenbutts featured in this latest Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid short documentary and to have the opportunity to illustrate not only the massive problem of single-use plastic litter in our environment but also the steps Greenbutts has taken to help solve this issue with regard to the cigarette industry.”