UKVIA Marks 100th Member

The U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) has welcomed its 100th member, Haypp Group.

The Swedish company is a market leader in the tobacco-free nicotine pouch e-commerce sector and has now expanded into the vape market by adding this new segment to the range of products on its Haypp.com website last year, according to a UKVIA press release.

“As a responsible market leader in the online nicotine space, we want to fully participate with the industry, and joining the UKVIA is an obvious and logical decision,” said Markus Lindblad, Haypp’s head of external affairs.

“We take extra responsibility as a market leader to support the rights of smokers to access better nicotine alternatives and to stand up for them in public debates and be their voice in front of regulators, the media and other stakeholders.

“We joined the British-Swedish Chamber of Commerce when we started operating in the U.K., and now that we have included vape products to our platform, our UKVIA membership will allow us to better contribute to our industry and the wider society that it serves.”

“This is a milestone for the organization, and I am delighted to welcome a company as impressive as Haypp to the UKVIA as our 100th member,” said UKVIA Director General John Dunne.

“This sends an important message to regulators that the UKVIA is a serious organization, made up of serious players who want to act in a responsible way to further technological advances within the industry. This is also our first member to have a suite of reduced-risk products to help adult smokers make the switch from smoking.”